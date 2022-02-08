Jędrzejczyk Believes She Missed Out On Negotiating Bigger Paychecks

Joanna Jędrzejczyk wants more money when she returns to the UFC.

As far as money goes, Joanna Jędrzejczyk does not have to fight. Still, she knows that she’s missed out on a lot of money in her UFC career. Jędrzejczyk defended the strawweight championship belt five times but did not feel she was getting paid her worth.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“You’ve got to get paid as much as you can from this place, this time, and this situation. I feel like, every time, in everything I do in my life, I’m trying to give as much and get as much. But I feel like I missed some things in my fighting career, and I could get even more. Like money-wise, money fights, fight money, maybe. I can’t complain, but I feel like I should get more,” Jędrzejczyk told Punchin’ In.

Recently, Dana White reported Jędrzejczyk is “rich” and doing quite well for herself, and he believes other fighters in the UFC should take note. However, Jędrzejczyk earns most of her bank outside of the cage through endorsements.

Conor Mcgregor also makes big money outside of the UFC and has continued to earn millions after both losses to Dustin Poirier. McGregor made more money losing both his fights in 2021 than Jędrzejczyk made as the winningest strawweight champion of all time.

Even the heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, took home only $600k after his successful title defense at UFC 270.

Many fighters have spoken openly about their disagreement with current fighter pay. Youtuber and boxer Jake Paul is doing all he can to increase fighter salary, and notable names like Cris Cyborg and Anthony Smith are backing him.

When fighters pour their blood, sweat, and tears into their performance, they can feel demeaned when they do not believe they are being paid sufficiently. That’s where the crucial negotiation aspect of the fight game comes in.

“Because when you fight for nothing, when you fight for no money, when they give you these big kinds of money and pay-per-view points, you’re so happy and you feel like, ‘Wow, I’m so lucky,’ but there is much more room to negotiate. But it’s all about the right people,” Jędrzejczyk continued.

Jędrzejczyk had previously selected her opponents for her return, and they are not small fish. Her target was placed on current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and the top two contenders: Zhang Weili and Carla Esparza.

Zhang Weili(top), Carla Esparza(bottom), Rose Namajunas(left); Photo Credit: Chris Ungar / Getty Images

However, Carla Esparza is next in line to challenge Namajunas, and Jędrzejczyk is too impatient for a match at the end of the year. That leaves Zhang Weili.

We have not seen Joanna Jędrzejczyk since her loss against Zhang in 2020. Jędrzejczyk plans to fight twice this year in her anticipated return to Octagon activity.

Hopefully, the Polish fighter can negotiate a deal to her liking.

Are you excited to see Joanna Jędrzejczyk in the Octagon again?