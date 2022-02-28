Jędrzejczyk: Masvidal Has ATT Nation On His Back For Covington Fight

Joanna Jędrzejczyk says welterweight star Jorge Masvidal will have the full support of American Top Team ahead of his fight at UFC 272.

Masvidal will square off against his former friend and former ATT teammate, Colby Covington in the UFC 272 headliner. It is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated grudge matches in UFC history.

Covington split from ATT amidst his rise in success in the UFC welterweight division. His trash talk combined with tense relationships with teammates such as Masvidal led to him moving to train at MMA Masters.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Jędrzejczyk previewed the fight and why Masvidal is fighting for more than just bragging rights.

“Man, it’s a big fight,” Jędrzejczyk said. “It’s going to be one of the biggest fights of 2022. And Jorge Masvidal has (the) ATT nation behind his back, but Colby is hell of a fighter, very dedicated. I remember them both training here. They used to do training together for one and a half hours and do some extra training together after. So they both are very dedicated, very talented, but I feel like Jorge is going to surprise like he did in the fight with Ben Askren or Darren Till, for example.”

Masvidal has lost back-to-back fights to UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who will be in attendance for the fight. He was originally slated to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269 before withdrawing from the fight due to an injury.

Covington and ATT have a very public and complicated history, and Masvidal will look to exact revenge for Jędrzejczyk, Dustin Poirier, and others who have been victims of Covington’s relentless banter.

