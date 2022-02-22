UFC Veteran Jessica Eye Wants A Future With All Elite Wrestling

Jessica Eye has revealed that she wants to wrestle in All Elite Wrestling.

A little over a week until UFC 272 and Jessica already has her “Evil” eye on another athletic venture.

Eye will face Manon Fiorot on March 5 in an early preliminary bout. Her French opponent is currently on a dominant eight-fight win streak, suffering only one loss via split decision–at the start of her professional MMA career.

Jessica’s last bout was in 2021 against Jennifer Maia at UFC 264. After losing the match, Eye had an opportunity for redemption a few months later. However, the bout was canceled due to Eye being hospitalized for an illness.

It will be Eye’s 30th professional match at UFC 272. And after several back-to-back losses, it will be her chance to get back in the winner’s circle.

However, win or lose, she wants a slice of All Elite Wrestling.

Recently, on February 21, Jessica Eye made a statement in regards to AEW.

I want to wrestle in @AEW 😈 — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) February 21, 2022

“I want to wrestle in AEW,” tweeted Jessica.

Short and sweet. And with a long list of other MMA fighters that have jumped on the AEW bandwagon, Eye would fit perfectly.

She will join Paige Vanzant, Junior Dos Santos, Kayla Harrison, and many others that made cameos on the professional wrestling show. Even the BMF champ Jorge Masvidal got the AEW audience riled up when he made an appearance.

With fighter pay still an ongoing issue within the UFC, many of the promotion’s fighters have branched out, or retired, to acquire money elsewhere. Eye, currently 15 wins, 10 losses, and 1 No Contest, maybe another addition to that growing list.

Her possible transition to AEW begs the question: face or heel? The nickname “Evil” may prompt fans to push for the latter.

What are your thoughts on Jessica Eye wanting to wrestle in AEW?