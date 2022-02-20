Jim Miller Intrigued By Idea Of Main Event Fight Vs. Joe Lauzon

UFC veteran Jim Miller wouldn’t mind running it back one more time with Joe Lauzon before their careers come to a close.

Miller earned a dominant win over Nikolas Motta at UFC Vegas 48 via second-round TKO. The victory put him in a tie with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone for most UFC wins by a single fighter.

Miller has now won back-to-back fights after 14 years in the Octagon, dating back to his debut win against David Baron at UFC 89. Leading up to UFC Vegas 48, he dismantled an up-and-coming Erick Gonzalez with a brutal knockout last October.

Miller and Lauzon are two of the most veteran fighters in the promotion and have gone to battle twice before. Both men are arguably in the twilight of their careers and their days in the cage may be numbered.

Jim Miller vs. Joe Lauzon II, Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

During his UFC Vegas 48 post-fight press conference, Miller named Lauzon as a possible next opponent and likes the idea of their trilogy taking place in a main event.

“No—I mean, you’ve got Lauzon and Cerrone fighting again, and I don’t know what the plans are after that,” Miller said. “I mean, they’re both guys I’ve shared time in the Octagon with, and it’s like, ‘hey, I’ve got two against Joe, and do you go and do it again?’ Fuck yeah, we’ll do it again. I love that guy. If we could sell it, and main event a small card or something like that—because we’re two old guys that have been around for a while— then let’s do it and get the main event bonus. And a guy like Cerrone, another one, I’ve got a ton of respect for him, and if he wants to do it, let’s do it.”

Miller and Lauzon last fought against one another at a UFC Fight Night event in 2016, with Miller earning a controversial split decision win. It was a close fight that divided fans as to who came out as the victor.

Their first fight took place at UFC 155 with Miller earning a unanimous decision win.

Lauzon is slated to face Cerrone at UFC 274 later this year. It’s unclear what the interest would be from Lauzon regarding a trilogy with Miller, but it could help bring clarity to the matchup of two of the most seasoned athletes in UFC history.

Who do you want Jim Miller to face next?