Joanna Jędrzejczyk Convinced Ex-Teammate Nunes Will Regain BW Title

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk thinks her former teammate Amanda Nunes won’t be a title challenger for long.

Nunes is without a second belt for the first time in a long time after losing to Julianna Peña at UFC 269. She still holds the women’s featherweight title, but it’s unclear if and when she’ll defend it this year.

Nunes and Peña will square off in an immediate rematch later this year after facing off as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter.

One storyline that has been building with Nunes has been her recent departure from her longtime gym American Top Team. She recently opted to leave the team to focus on a private setting for her to train.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Jędrzejczyk was asked about Nunes’ chances in a rematch with Pena and if her departure from ATT may have anything to do with the result.

“I’m not looking (to make the story deeper than it is). And that’s it,” Jędrzejczyk said. “I made a similar decision a few years ago when I came (to American Top Team). It was her choice. She’s the champion, champion in two different divisions—in one now, but I really believe in her that she will be back to holding two belts in two different weight classes because she’s a beast.”

When asked to elaborate on Nunes’ decision to leave ATT, Jędrzejczyk expressed empathy and understanding behind Nunes’ decision-making process.

“And it was her choice. This level, you have to do what’s right for you and how you feel. And it’s not only about getting the best partners (and) training (in) the best facility. But it’s all about getting the good vibe and keep the balance. Because the mental preparation is as much important as the physical or even more important.”

Nunes will have the opportunity to get her belt back later this year in a rematch against Peña. As for Jędrzejczyk, she’s in a similar position as her former teammate as she works to return to the Octagon in 2022.

