Joe Rogan Gets Support Of Brazilian President Amidst Spotify Controversy

Another prominent political figure has come to the defense of UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan after recent controversies.

Rogan has been under fire in recent weeks following a pair of controversial podcasts with Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough. Many have attacked Spotify and Rogan for alleged misinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.

The conversation regarding Rogan’s platform has risen to the White House, as President Joe Biden’s administration has weighed in on the promotion of misinformation. Now, Rogan has the support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who came to his defense in a recent tweet.

– I'm not sure what @joerogan thinks about me or about my government, but it doesn't matter. If freedom of speech means anything, it means that people should be free to say what they think, no matter if they agree or disagree with us. Stand your ground! Hugs from Brazil. 👍 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) February 3, 2022

“I’m not sure what [Joe Rogan] thinks about me or about my government but it doesn’t matter,” Bolsonaro said. “If freedom of speech means anything, it means that people should be free to say what they think, no matter if they agree or disagree with us. Stand your ground! Hugs from Brazil.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

After being bombarded by criticism, Rogan posted a lengthy video message on social media promising to take necessary precautions with his podcast. This is after artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have attacked Rogan and requested to pull their music from Spotify altogether.

The Joe Rogan Experience doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, and supporters and critics of the podcast seem steadfast in their positions regarding guests and views found on the show.

