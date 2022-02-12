Archives: Joe Rogan Discusses Interviewing Fighters After Bouts (2019)

Joe Rogan will not be interviewing any fighters tonight at UFC 271 because he will not be on commentating duty. There were rumors that Rogan was replaced by ESPN due to his recent controversies, particularly viral race-related remarks from the past, but the UFC has reported that it is really due to a scheduling conflict. It should be noted that in recent years, Rogan has missed the occasional UFC pay-per-view due to such conflicts.

In the following article published on this day three years ago, Rogan opened up on interviewing UFC fighters after bouts. It is presented to you in its original, unfiltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 12, 2019, 3:49 PM]

Headline: Joe Rogan Discusses Interviewing UFC Fighters After Bouts

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan has revealed the goal of interviewing fighters after their bouts.

Rogan has been with the UFC since 1997, so going in-depth on the background and styles of fighters is nothing new to him. Upon his transition as a color commentator, Rogan eventually found himself interviewing athletes inside the Octagon right after their bouts. It’s a task that Rogan has proved to be more than capable of handling for years.

Joe Rogan Talks Interviewing UFC Fighters

On an edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the UFC color commentator spoke on his interviews (via BJPenn.com):

“One thing that I hope the fighters realize is that what I’m trying to do is only get them to express themselves. I want them to shine. I really genuinely want them — they won this big fight! I want them to express themselves. I want them to maybe maximize their marketing, their marketing ability, and just tell the world how they feel. That’s an incredibly unusual experience to win a big fight in the cage on pay-per-view in front of millions of people… My goal is only to try to get them communicate better and to let them know that I’m there to support them.”

The UFC recently posted a tribute video to Rogan for being a part of the promotion for 22 years. While Rogan has scaled back on his commentary duties, he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Do you think Joe Rogan does a good job interviewing the fighters after their bouts?