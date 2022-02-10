Joe Rogan Vows To Stay With Spotify Despite Lucrative Offer

Joe Rogan is sticking with Spotify because they stuck with him.

Joe Rogan has been in some hot water recently. The podcaster and UFC commentator found himself on the verge of being canceled when videos of him making controversial race-related remarks went viral. Rogan released an apology video but many were still calling for his streaming platform Spotify to release him.

In the midst of all this, Rogan began to receive offers from other services. One, in particular, Rumble, a self-proclaimed “rights management video platform” offered Rogan $100 million to make the switch to them. Rumble is the home of UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal and his vlog.

The CEO of Rumble offered this statement, “We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation,” he said via Hollywood Reporter. “How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both new and old, with no censorship, for $100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.”

Spotify came to Rogan’s defense saying that they would not silence him. His podcast remains on Spotify, although many past episodes were taken off the platform. The company also released a statement that they would give a $100 million investment into marginalized communities to empower other voices as well.

In light of all this drama, Rogan has returned to stand-up comedy where he used himself as the punchline to his jokes. He spoke about the controversy and his loyalty to Spotify.

“I talk sh-t for a living — that’s why this is so baffling to me,” he said. “If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb sh-t were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better? ‘You know that dude who made people eat animal d–ks on TV? How does he feel about medicine?’ If you want my advice, don’t take my advice.”

“Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably, let’s see what happens.”

Rogan’s issues have not been addressed by his UFC employers publically. There is no reason to believe at this time that he will be released from his commentating duties. The last UFC event Rogan was a part of was UFC 270.

Do you think Joe Rogan should stick with Spotify?