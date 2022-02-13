[ARCHIVES] Joe Rogan Says PEDs Are An “Epidemic” In MMA (2015)

The following article was published on this day seven years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Seven Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 13, 2015, 4:16 PM]

Headline: Joe Rogan Says PEDs Are An “Epidemic” In MMA

In light of the recent PED problem in the sport of MMA, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan went on a rant about the subject on his latest podcast, referring to the situation as a legitimate “epidemic.”

“The UFC and MMA, in general, is a steroid epidemic,” said Rogan. “They’ve started this really stringent testing and everybody is getting popped. They’re just getting popped left and right. It’s one of the things fighters have been saying for a long time, that everyone is on steroids, a huge percentage. Give a number 50, 60 [percent]. Whatever the f**k it is that are on steroids.”

Rogan touched on the highest-profile case in recent weeks, that being Anderson Silva.

“Anderson was coming back from a broken leg and he tested positive for metabolites,” said Rogan. “It was leaving his system, a very trace amount. If that was the case, it could very well be that he got on some steroids to heal up quicker. Because what steroids do, is they allow you to recover quicker.

“So if he’s 39 years old and he broke his f***ing leg, you’re talking about a long-ass period of recovery. Or you take steroids and you recover in nine months instead of 15 months or fill in the blank. That could be what’s going on, but the reality is it’s illegal. You can’t do it. If it takes you 15 months, the excuse can’t be, ‘I’m going to give you some illegal drugs so you heal quicker. This is the only reason you take these drugs. Don’t worry about it, you’ll be fine.’ No, you’re never allowed to take steroids.”

Rogan also shared his thoughts on Hector Lombard’s positive test, news of which came out this week.

“This thing that Hector Lombard got popped for, I’ve never even heard of this s**t before,” said Rogan. “It’s apparently a designer anabolic steroid, so what I think that means is that it’s one of these steroids that’s been concocted to get around the rules.

“The test are getting way more sophisticated, so who knows? Lombard must have thought that he couldn’t get in trouble for this s**t. I don’t understand it.”

