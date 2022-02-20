Johnny Walker Addresses Fans Following Violent Knockout Loss

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker has spoken out for the first time since his knockout loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC Vegas 48.

Walker has now lost four of his last five fights after the brutal knockout to Hill in his second-straight UFC main event. He had lost to former title challenger Thiago Santos in his last outing via a unanimous decision.

Walker and Hill slugged it out in the opening minutes of the fight before Hill caught Walker with a massive right hand that sent Walker falling backward and onto the canvas below. Hill has rebounded with back-to-back wins since his first UFC loss to Paul Craig.

In a recent Instagram post, Walker updated his fans on his health following the loss and where he plans to go from here.

“I’m OK,” Walker said. “Just a little cut. I (go to) sleep in the fight, so something happened wrong.

“Let’s eat and be happy. And let’s go to the next one.”

Walker made his UFC debut against Khalil Rountree in 2018 following his appearance on Dana White‘s Contender Series. He began his UFC career with three-straight wins over the likes of Rountree, Justin Ledet, and Misha Cirkunov.

But things have taken a different turn for Walker since his last winning streak. He has suffered lopsided defeats at the hands of Nikita Krylov and Corey Anderson before bouncing back with a win over Ryan Spann.

At 29 years old, Walker still has plenty of time to get back on track in his UFC tenure. However, it’ll take a lot for him to work out of his series of recent struggles inside the cage.

What do you think is next for Johnny Walker’s UFC career?