Johnny Walker’s Fiancée Comes To His Defense Against Trolls Following Loss

Johnny Walker’s fiancée, Tara Campbell, has come to his defense against haters.

Saturday night was not Johhny Walker’s night. Walker lost a vicious KO to Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Vegas 48. As with most brutal knockouts, the image of Walker laying on the mat went viral. He was unfortunate in the loss, but the hits just kept on coming.

Following the loss, haters began to chime in. Walker came into the UFC with such hype around him that many believed that he would have been a UFC champion one day. Although he still very well might be, his career has taken a turn for the worse lately.

This loss was the second in a row and the fourth in five fights. Walker addressed fans after the fight, but as he was still receiving terrible messages, his fiancée Tara Campbell decided to take matters into her own hands with a post of her own.

“And just a note in response to the onslaught of comments online. And the disgusting DMs I’ve received from fake or private accounts antagonising me, and/or ridiculing Johnny. How f–king dare you?” She wrote. “This is a sport. No one but the athletes and their inner circle know the sacrifices the athletes make. The effort and dedication that goes into a camp. The training. The early mornings. The late nights. The diet. The sleep. The recovery. The impact it has on those around them. The mentality.”

In the aftermath of the fight, Walker posted a video of himself with his coach John Kavanagh enjoying some food and drinks. This was received poorly by fans who claimed that he was not taking his training or the loss seriously. Campbell continues to scold those who claim Walker was slacking.

“But before you comment, ask yourself. When was the last time you pushed your body to its limits with training? With diet? With mentality?” she wrote. “I know these keyboard warriors probably haven’t broken a sweat in their life and live their pathetic existence through fake or private accounts. And they probably think their comments or posts won’t be seen. But I can tell you while Johnny was in the ER, and I was in the waiting room alone- I saw the comments. I got the messages. And on a good day, it’s water off a ducks back. But on days like Saturday- they were tough.”

Walker took his training to Ireland to fix holes in his game and work with some of the best out there. He will continue to train and work his way back. Despite the loss, he is still one of the best at 205 pounds.

Do you think Johnny Walker is catching too much heat for the loss at UFC Vegas 48?