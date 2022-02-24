Jon Jones Shares Emotions After Fiancée Split & “Embarrassing” Video

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an update on how he’s dealing with the split from his fiancée.

Jones posted on his social media earlier this week that he and his long-time fiancée, Jessie Moses, have recently called it quits. This comes just months after Jones’ alleged battery domestic violence incident with her at a Las Vegas hotel.

Jones was also arrested that night on vehicle tampering charges for headbutting the hood of a police vehicle. He recently plead no contest to the battery domestic violence charges in exchange for having them dismissed and paying for the vehicle damage.

It’s not yet clear what officially ended the partnership, but one can deduce that the incident in September may have been the icing on the cake.

Jones updated his followers on his wellbeing in a series of recent tweets. He began by addressing the bodycam footage of his arrest in Las Vegas, which was made public this week.

lol I was hoping that video got lost in some files somewhere 😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 24, 2022

“Lol, I was hoping that video got lost in some files somewhere,” Jones said.

After one fan checked in on him in a Twitter reply, he elaborated on his overall mood and where he intends to go from here.

I can deal with embarrassment, it’s the loneliness that gets me. Taking things one day at a time https://t.co/tO1g4LCC6p — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 24, 2022

“I can deal with embarrassment, it’s the loneliness that gets me,” Jones admitted. “Taking things one day at a time.”

Jones addressed his haters following his announced split from his fiance, hinting that they may be celebrating his recent missteps. He sounded optimistic when approached with the topic.

No way my guy, the story is far from over. I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved https://t.co/JKHzT69UJA — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 24, 2022

“No way my guy, the story is far from over,” Jones replied to a fan. “I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved.”

Jones is planning a return to the Octagon in 2022 as he prepares for his heavyweight debut. He’s recently hinted at a fight with the “heavyweight GOAT” Stipe Miocic, although nothing is in motion just yet.

UFC President Dana White and the rest of the brass have yet to comment publicly on the bodycam footage and the development in Jones’ family life.

What is your reaction to Jon Jones’ downfall?