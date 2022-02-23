Jon Jones Says Fiancée Has Left Him, Calls For His Haters To Celebrate

Jon Jones has revealed that he is no longer with ex-fiancée Jessie Moses after spending over 10 years together.

Late last night, a video of Jon Jones’ latest arrest was made public. In the video, Jones can be seen in a very emotional state while evidently under the influence of alcohol. At one point, Jones even headbutted the police vehicle, an act that he later had to pay $750 in damages for.

The arrest was made in connection to allegations of battery domestic violence against Jessie Moses. Jones has denied assaulting Moses, and this charge was dropped in December, with the former UFC champion being required to attend anger management counseling.

After the arrest, all seemed to be repaired on the Jones home front. Jones posted a video of him and Moses doting on one another soon after the alleged domestic violence incident. He also posted a playful video of him, Moses, and their children celebrating Halloween together.

However, according to a Wednesday tweet , Jones’ engagement to Moses is now off.

“My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back. If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like shit.”

The timing of the post is certainly noteworthy, as it comes one day after the video of Jones’ Las Vegas arrest was made public.

In any event, despite Jones’ recent legal woes and upended personal life, he is still expected to get his professional career back on track when he makes his anticipated heavyweight debut later this year. There is no word yet on who his opponent will be, but early signs point to a possible dream match against Stipe Miocic.

MMA News will keep you updated if there are any additional comments from Jon Jones on this matter.