Watch: Footage From Jon Jones’ Latest Arrest Shows Police Car Headbutt

Bodycam footage of Jon Jones‘ latest arrest has been released.

Last September, hours after Jones was inducted into the fight wing of the UFC Hall of Fame for his 2012 classic against Alexander Gustafsson, he was arrested on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle. Tuesday, footage of the arrest became public.

The video begins with Las Vegas Metro officers asking a few bystanders to step back as they complete a body search of a handcuffed and visibly emotional Jon Jones.

“This is so humiliating. I got the Hall of Fame tonight. And then you gonna put me on this by walking down the street,” Jones said.

Moments later, Jones could be heard shouting with a quivering voice, “I hate you!” and calling the arresting officers “nerds.” He then demands to know the names of the officers, pleads with them not to hurt him, and accuses them of racial profiling.

“I came from my Hall of Fame ceremony, and I’m black, and I have my friends, and I did nothing to you!” Jones said. “Hang me. Hurt me and kill me.”

When asked if he’d been drinking, Jones snapped back, “A black man can’t drink?!”

Moments later, Jones again proclaimed his hatred for the officers and violently headbutted the police vehicle. It is at this point that Jones was placed in the squad car as he begged the officers not to hurt him. While in the back of the vehicle, Jones can be heard saying that he has anxiety and asking for the officers to open the window.

In December, Jones was ordered to pay a restitution fee of $750 for damages caused to the vehicle. The domestic violence charge brought against him was dismissed, with Jones being required to attend anger management counseling.

After this arrest, Jones vowed to ‘remove alcohol from his life forever.’ Last November, he marked 60 days of sobriety.

Jones is expected to make his heavyweight debut later this year, with rumors being that his first opponent in the division will be Stipe Miocic.

You can view the full bodycam footage below. We caution viewers that the video is very sensitive in nature.