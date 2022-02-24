Jorge Masvidal Explains Why Beating Covington Must Mean Title Shot

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal thinks a win over former American Top Team teammate Colby Covington will earn him a title shot.

Masvidal will face his friend-turned-foe Covington in the main event of UFC 272. The two top welterweights will settle their ongoing beef in the Octagon in a matchup set for five rounds.

Masvidal and Covington are both looking to get back into the welterweight title picture after losses to Kamaru Usman. Covington most recently fell to Usman via unanimous decision at UFC 268, and Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses to Usman at UFC 251 and UFC 261.

Masvidal and Covington’s chances at another shot at Usman appear to be on life support after falling short in multiple opportunities. But during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Masvidal sounded optimistic about what a win over Covington would do for his title shot odds.

“He’s got the number-one ranking, so it’s gotta do something, right?” Masvidal said. “Because those rankings, as much bullshit that I think they are, he does have the number one. So there’s no denying me. If I’m number one, there’s no denying me, and that’s it. What has to happen has to happen.”

Masvidal was supposed to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269 before pulling out with an injury. He is fully recovered from his injury and appears ready to potentially make another run at the belt in 2022.

Before his back-to-back losses to Usman, Masvidal earned finishes over Ben Askren and Darren Till, along with a doctor’s stoppage win over Nate Diaz. He remains one of the UFC’s biggest stars and will look to capitalize on another main event opportunity at UFC 272.

