Jorge Masvidal Wants To Put An End To Nate Diaz’s Trash Talk

BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal won’t pull any punches if a rematch happens against Nate Diaz.

UFC 272 goes underway on March 5. Masvidal will face his former training partner and rival Colby Covington. The headlining event is sure to drop jaws as pre-fight tension is at an all-time high.

The two fighters are going back and forth with vicious verbal attacks on social media and interviews, setting up what could be the most hate-fueled fight in recent history. However, a recent uptick in Masvidal’s rivalry with Nate Diaz may bump the Covington fight down a few notches.

The conflict between Masividal and Diaz has been brewing since their first battle in 2019. The fight ended in a doctor stoppage at the end of round 3. And although Masvidal was the winner and claimed the BMF belt, of course, Nate Diaz would not let that be the end of it.

Jorge Masvidal, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Nate Diaz; Photo Credit: Getty Images

Social media would see a lot of tweets from Diaz expressing his honest disapproval of Masvidal as well as mocking him. Because of this, Masvidal feels disrespected by Diaz and would be willing to fight him before a rematch with Usman after the Covington fight.

“That little fu***** broomstick keeps talking, you’re going to have to go at some point, you know. [When] I take Colby’s a** out, if I gotta wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this a**whooping, bro… Let’s fu***** go, man, I’m gonna break your fu***** face, bro,” said Masvidal (h/t SportsKeeda),

Many fighters know the game of trash talk. With many fights, it is the foundation to get fans pumped to watch. For Masvidal, he would just love the opportunity to shut Diaz up.

Another title shot is still on “Gamebred’s” mind. However, it can be put on hold so long as he gets a rematch against Diaz.

“It’s not a call out. After handling business, I’m going for the title, and if I don’t have time to go for the title, I’m gonna break your fu***** face for all the s*** talking you’ve done,” Masvidal continued.

Only time will tell if Masvidal and Diaz will run it back. Clearly, though, it is a priority on Masvidal’s list. Fans will have to wait and see if Diaz will be on board.

What are your thoughts on the prospect of Masvidal vs. Diaz 2?