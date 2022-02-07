Julianna Peña Questions White About Compensation For Nunes Rematch

UFC Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has grinded her way to the top of women’s MMA, and she wants to be compensated for it.

Peña pulled off arguably the greatest upset in UFC history at UFC 269, dismantling Amanda Nunes on the feet and eventually securing a submission victory. After the win, she and UFC President Dana White began to hype up the idea of a rematch.

Last week, it was revealed that the rematch between Peña and Nunes will take place after they coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite one another. Prior to the announcement, White himself had already declared that the bout will be the biggest fight in women’s MMA history.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Peña explained why a rematch with Nunes has the chance to shatter records.

“What did (Dana White) say? The biggest women’s fight in history,” Peña said. “In history. So I mean, makes sense. You gotta have a dance partner. It takes two to tango. It’s not just a one-stop shop here. You have to have somebody that’s gonna wanna dance with you. And what better opponent than somebody that just beat you and just put a blemish on your gigantic record of being the greatest of all time?”

Peña went on to hint at her desire for a massive payday for the Nunes rematch, using White’s previous comments against him.

“Biggest fight in women’s history sounds pretty big to me,” Peña continued. “And he said Kayla Harrison fighting Amanda Nunes was like a mega-million dollar fight. He’s quoted as saying ‘mega-million dollar fight.’ So if that’s the case, then what is this? I think it’s bigger.”

It’s hard to debate against the Peña/Nunes rematch being among the biggest fights in women’s MMA history. And from the sounds of it, “The Venezuelan Vixen” wants to be given a massive paycheck for her part in it.

How big of a fight do you think the rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes will be?