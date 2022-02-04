Julianna Peña & Amanda Nunes Set To Coach TUF Ahead Of Rematch

After winning UFC gold, Julianna Peña will fulfill another dream by coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) prior to her rematch against Amanda Nunes later this year.

Recently, Peña revealed that talks had begun for her to coach TUF alongside Amanda Nunes before running back their UFC 269 clash. Now, MMA News can confirm that this arrangement has been agreed to by both parties.

There is currently no set schedule for when the season will begin airing or when the rematch will take place. Peña is on the record for expressing her preference for the rematch to take place in the summer, which falls right in line with the upcoming taping of TUF.

Julianna Peña shocked the world at UFC 269. The massive underdog overcame a tough first round and let her hands go in the second. The bout ended with Peña sinking in the choke and ending the streak of the consensus WMMA GOAT, Amanda Nunes.

Immediately following her win, Peña discussed what it would mean for her to coach TUF during the UFC 269 post-fight press conference.

“I would love to coach The Ultimate Fighter. It’s always been a dream of mine,” Peña said. “And yeah, I would love for her to coach alongside me. I got nothing but love and respect for Amanda. I think that she’s been a great champion. And coaching The Ultimate Fighter would be another dream come true for me.”

Julianna Peña

The Ultimate Fighter has run since 2005 on various media outlets. The most recent season featured featherweight coaches Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega ahead of their UFC 266 title bout. Peña herself became the first female Ultimate Fighter season winner in 2013.

Throughout the years, the show has waned in viewership but still managed to pump out future stars and provided us with multiple champions. Like Peña, current belt-holders Rose Namajuanas and Kamaru Usman also made their way into the UFC via the show.

“The Venezuelan Vixen’s” win over Nunes will forever be remembered as one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history. And as she prepares to defend her title, Peña finds herself in the fortunate position to begin paving the way for a new generation of fighters to begin chasing their own dreams and forging new legacies.

Will you be watching Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña coach The Ultimate Fighter?