Julianna Peña Open To Exploring Potential WWE Run In The Future

The UFC‘s new women’s bantamweight champion, Julianna Peña, is open to a future with the WWE.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” told the NY Post she would give professional wrestling a shot if the opportunity ever presented itself.

“Right now my focus is on fighting. Later on, if that opportunity presents itself, I don’t see why I couldn’t explore that avenue. Definitely, my focus is on fighting for the UFC,” said Peña.

Recently winning the championship and already having the rematch targeted for later this year, Peña certainly has a lot to focus on in her UFC career. Her next opponent, Amanda Nunes, will have her chance to reclaim the Bantamweight throne.

Both women were recently announced as the coaches for the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter with the rematch expected to take place this summer.

Peña May Have Her Dream Opponent Waiting For Her In WWE

If Peña did make a move over to the WWE, perhaps we could see her tangle with someone she’s called out in the UFC for years, Ronda Rousey.

The bantamweight champ wasted no time after gaining the victory over Nunes at UFC 269 in December. Already, she has opponents lined up, one of whom being the 2022 WWE Woman’s Royal Rumble winner, Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey. Rousey made her return to WWE programming last month, and she is currently scheduled to perform at this year’s WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair.

During Season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter, fans of the show witnessed the beginning of Peña’s and Rousey’s conflict.

Miesha Tate, Julianna Peña, Ronda Rousey, Credit: The Ultimate Fighter

Peña’s friendship with Miesha Tate solidified their tension, and as fierce competitors, they bumped heads while filming the show.

The queen of armbar submissions may have been the face of the UFC’s women’s league at the time, but Peña never cowered and still desires a match with her in the cage.

Hopefully for Peña, Rousey will pull a Brock Lesnar and make one more appearance in the UFC. However, if the curtain is officially closed on “Rowdy” returning to the Octagon, a WWE match might settle the fire between them.

