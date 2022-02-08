Kamaru Usman Undergoes Hand Surgery, Targeting July 2 Return

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman underwent surgery on a hand ligament but is expected to recover in time for International Fight Week.

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, broke the news to ESPN on Monday. Despite the operation, Usman is still targeting a return to the Octagon for UFC 276 on July 2.

Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told @marc_raimondi.



Abdelaziz said Usman is targeting a return for International Fight Week at UFC 276 in T-Mobile Arena on July 2. pic.twitter.com/MQqd9srmJf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 8, 2022

Usman is widely expected to face top contender Leon Edwards next, but nothing has been formally announced by the promotion. He’s coming off of an eventful 2021 in which he earned knockout wins over Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, while also winning the rubber match with Colby Covington.

UFC President Dana White also shared a graphic photo of Usman’s operated hand in an Instagram post.

WARNING: The photo below is extremely graphic.

“Pound for pound best fighter in the world [Kamaru Usman] had hand ligament surgery today,” White said. “This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP.”

White has recently confirmed that Usman will face Edwards next, despite the exact booking still under negotiation. It appears that UFC 276 could be the targeted date for the high-stakes welterweight rematch.

Usman recently said during a podcast appearance that he suffered a broken hand just weeks before his rematch with Covington at UFC 268. He would go on to win the fight via unanimous decision.

Usman claimed that he injured his hand during a sparring session with ferocious lightweight contender Justin Gaethje.

Usman has won 19 fights in a row and is undefeated in his UFC career. He’s widely regarded as one of the greatest champions in the promotion’s history.

