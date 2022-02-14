Watch: Khabib Remains Undefeated With Metaverse Win Over Holloway

Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway finally went to battle in the metaverse.

Nurmagomedov and Holloway faced off in the virtual reality boxing game Creed: Rise To Glory. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier and lightweight contender Islam Makhachev were among those in attendance for the match.

Nurmagomedov and Holloway used the Oculus VR headset and controllers to fight in the virtual boxing match. Both UFC stars had their moments in the ring, but ultimately Nurmagomedov came out on top with a massive knockout.

Nurmagomedov participated in the event at the American Kickboxing Academy gym, while Holloway could be seen fighting in his living room. Nurmagomedov talked trash to Holloway throughout the fight.

Check out footage of the fight below courtesy of YouTuber FightNight.

The event was put together by Legionfarm and attendees had to purchase at least one Legionfarm NFT to sit in the virtual crowd. The fight took place just hours before the UFC 271 card got underway in Houston, TX.

Nurmagomedov and Holloway were supposed to fight back at UFC 223 before Holloway pulled out due to an illness. Holloway stepped up on short notice after Nurmagomedov’s original opponent, Tony Ferguson, withdrew due to an injury sustained during fight week.

UFC President Dana White has also teased a virtual fight in the metaverse to happen at some point. No details have been revealed just yet.

Holloway is looking to bounce back in 2022 with another push for the featherweight title, while Nurmagomedov is planning on a busy year as a promoter for Eagle FC.

