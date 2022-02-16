Khabib Thinks Ngannou Should Box Fury Just For Money, Not For Sport

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou should box Tyson Fury for the big payday.

Ngannou has alluded to moving to boxing down the line, potentially when his current UFC deal comes to a close. He’s been at odds with the UFC brass regarding a new deal and has advocated for changing the promotion’s pay structure.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Nurmagomedov gave his thoughts on the potential Fury vs. Ngannou crossover fight.

“If they fight in the UFC yeah, Fury doesn’t have too many chances,” Nurmagomedov said. “But in boxing, I don’t see anyone even touching his face—maybe Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk is going to be a tough challenge for Fury. But Ngannou? I think he has to stay with the UFC. But if he goes to boxing and he’s making 50 or 60 million dollars— he has to. Why not?

“I know Ngannou comes from a very, very poor life in Africa. He was with no money, no home, nothing. So if someone pays you more money then go and take.” (h/t The Sun)

Nurmagomedov was reportedly offered $100 million to box Floyd Mayweather at the end of his UFC run, but he turned it down. Nurmagomedov would retire in 2020 following a win over Justin Gaethje.

Ngannou most recently defended his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He suffered a significant knee injury leading up to the event and is expected to miss some time following surgery.

Fury most recently defeated Deontay Wilder in their trilogy last year and has been in negotiations to fight Dillian Whyte next. Nevertheless, both Ngannou and Fury have traded barbs on social media and are interested in a future clash.

Do you want to see Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?