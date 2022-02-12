Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. Max Holloway Set For Metaverse Fight

Former UFC champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway will finally face off in the Octagon.

Well, sort of.

Nurmagomedov and Holloway will participate in what’s being advertised as the first Metaverse fight in world history on February 12. Viewers will be able to attend the event by purchasing at least one Legionfarm NFT.

Nurmagomedov’s former American Kickboxing Academy teammates, Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev will be featured guests at the event. Cormier will then turn around and be part of the UFC 271 commentary team in Houston, TX.

Holloway confirmed the news in a recent Instagram post.

“Are you ready to make history?” Holloway said. “On February 12, Legionfarm, a place where gamers meet and play with PRO players, will be hosting an epic event in Mozilla Hubs Metaverse with the First Metaverse Fight in the history of the Earth between Khabib Nurmagomedov and me. And you are invited to witness it.” (h/t MMA Mania)

Holloway and Nurmagomedov nearly squared off in the UFC Octagon at UFC 223. This was after Nurmagomedov’s original opponent, Tony Ferguson, pulled out with an injury just days before the event.

Holloway was then ruled physically unfit to compete on short notice against Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta ended up getting the title shot. Nurmagomedov defeated him via a unanimous decision to earn the lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov has retired from professional MMA and currently promotes Eagle FC. Holloway is looking to earn another featherweight title shot in 2022.

UFC President Dana White has previously teased that his promotion will hold a fight in the Metaverse at some point. The Nurmagomedov vs. Holloway event appears to be completely separate from that declaration.

Will you attend the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway Metaverse fight?