Khamzat Chimaev Sends Message Of Support To Jon Jones

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had a rough past few months, but he still has a strong supporter in Khamzat Chimaev.

Jones recently announced that he and his longtime fiancée, Jessie Moses, have split following Jones’ latest arrest back in September. He was accused of battering Moses in a Las Vegas hotel room before headbutting a police vehicle during his arrest.

The battery domestic violence charges were dropped in exchange for Jones paying a small fine for the damage inflicted on the police vehicle. It’s still unclear what fully transpired between Jones and Moses leading up to when local authorities arrived at the scene.

Jones has a lot on his plate at the moment ahead of his anticipated UFC return in 2022. He’s expected to make his heavyweight debut and potentially challenge for the heavyweight title later this year.

In a tweet, Chimaev reached out to Jones in a message of support following his recent controversies.

We are with you legend @JonnyBones 🥇 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 26, 2022

“We are with you legend [Jon Jones],” Chimaev said.

Chimaev has risen to stardom following a dominant run in the UFC Octagon. He most recently dismantled Li Jingliang at UFC 267 and has allegedly been in talks to face former title challenger Gilbert Burns later this year.

Jones has been under fire from fans, pundits, and fighting colleagues following his most recent arrest in Las Vegas. UFC President Dana White went as far as saying that Jones has “a lot of demons” outside of competition.

It’s not yet clear how Jones’ recent transgressions could impact his return to the cage, but Chimaev appears to still have faith in the former UFC champion.

Who do you want Jon Jones to face in his return?