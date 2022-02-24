Korean Zombie Plans To Pick Ortega’s Brains Ahead Of Volkanovski Fight

UFC featherweight contender Chan Sung Jung, otherwise known as ‘The Korean Zombie, plans to utilize his old rival for Alexander Volkanovski.

Jung has been training at the growing Fight Ready gym in Arizona, alongside former UFC champions such as Jon Jones and Henry Cejudo. He has also come across Brian Ortega, a former rival of his who recently fell to Volkanovski at UFC 266.

Jung will step up and fight Volkanovski in substitute of Max Holloway, who pulled out of UFC 273 just days after it was first announced. This will be Jung’s second title shot after falling to José Aldo at UFC 163.

Jung plans to use all resources he can to prepare for arguably the biggest fight of his career against Volkanovski. During a recent interview with The Schmo, Jung hinted at working with Ortega in the lead up to his fight with Volkanovski.

“I’d love to pick his brain a little bit,” Jung said. “I know he went back to California yesterday, so I’m looking for him to come back so we can talk about it a little more.”

Jung earned the next title shot after winning three of his last four fights in the Octagon. He most recently put on a dominant performance against Dan Ige last June after falling to Ortega in a lopsided defeat.

Volkanovski earned the title over Holloway at UFC 245 before defending it against him at UFC 251. The rematch was controversial, and some believe Holloway deserved to get the win on the scorecards.

Regardless, Jung will get the next featherweight title shot and an opportunity to become the first Korean-born UFC champion. He’ll look to shock the world at UFC 273, with potentially the help of his former adversary Ortega.

What is your prediction for The Korean Zombie vs. Alexander Volkanovski?