The Korean Zombie Is Looking For The Best Street Fighters In Korea

UFC featherweight contender Chan Sung Jung (otherwise known as ‘The Korean Zombie’ is traveling around Korea looking for fighters.

The Korean Zombie is set to face UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 273. He stepped up for Max Holloway after Holloway suffered an injury shortly after the trilogy was originally announced.

Jung has won three of his last four and has re-emerged in the featherweight title picture despite a recent loss to Brian Ortega. He most recently defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision last June.

Jung is seen as a hero in South Korea. He has risen to prominence ever since he first challenged for the featherweight title against then-champion José Aldo at UFC 163.

But The Korean Zombie is looking to make an impact outside of the UFC Octagon in his home country.

During a recent joint interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Jung’s coach Eddie Cha made an exciting announcement regarding Jung’s journey in content creation.

“Go check out Zombie’s YouTube channel, he has over like 600 thousand subscribers,” Cha said of Jung. “Literally it’s gone viral, he’s got some cool stuff. His latest show right now that he’s doing, it’s kinda like a “Bully Beatdown.” They’re actually going from city to city to find who the best street fighters are and they kind of do a five-round scrap, they’ll give em five-grand. Not to win, but if they perform well. So he’s going from city to city [in Korea] to find the best fighters in the world.”

Jung has posted a variety of content on his YouTube channel, including food challenges and inside footage of his fight camps. He’s looking to pull off a shocking upset over Volkanovski and help promote the sport in South Korea in the process.

