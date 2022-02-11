Lewis: The Satisfaction Of A KO Is One Of The Best Feelings In The World

Derrick Lewis is never happier than after delivering a fresh knockout.

“The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis is one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC. His ability to end a fight with his fists is like no other. It’s not just that Lewis has great knockout power, it’s that he loves to use it.

Lewis is getting ready for his next fight against another string striker in Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271, and although it might be smart to look for a submission in this bout, Lewis explains why that is unlikely.

“I would [look for a submission]. But I get so much more satisfaction if I knock somebody out,” Lewis said at UFC 271 media day via MMA Junkie. “It’s way more (satisfying)… It’s like, one of the best feelings in the world. Submission is cool and all that, but the satisfaction is not there. There’s way more satisfaction whenever you knock a grown man out.”

Image via UFC broadcast

Lewis’ last four fights all finished in KO or TKO. Although he was on the losing side of one of those, it just goes to show how his fighting style is. He is a strong competitor on the feet and is constantly looking to win the fight with one shot.

Tuivasa has that same trait. “Bam Bam” has four wins in a row by KO. At UFC 271, both men will likely be looking for the finish, and that’s what makes this fight so much fun.

Lewis has had his shots at a UFC title and another one may not get granted. Being aware of this, Lewis is just looking to go in there and have fun. And if knocking people out is fun to him, he has had the time of his life inside the UFC Octagon.

Do you think it would be smart for Lewis to try for a knockout against Tua Tuivasa?