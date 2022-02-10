Report: Logan Paul Sues Mayweather Over Alleged Failed Payout

Logan Paul has sued boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather for an undisclosed amount after alleging he wasn’t paid for their fight.

Paul and Mayweather competed in an eight-round exhibition last year in front of a crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The bout was an exhibition, and a winner wasn’t declared at the end of the fight.

Boxing fans have debated the fight on social media for months, with some believing that Mayweather won the fight with relative ease. But one thing that isn’t debated is that Paul and Mayweather both deserve to be paid their fair share.

Now, Paul is accusing Mayweather of spurning him of his promised payout. During a recent press conference, his brother Jake revealed that Logan has sued Mayweather.

“He really hasn’t [paid Logan],” Jake said. “There’s a lawsuit that was opened up last week or two weeks ago. They’re pressuring him both legally and behind-the-scenes, but it’s embarrassing for Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to not have enough money to pay my brother.”

Mayweather hasn’t publically responded to the allegations and it’s unclear whether an official suit has actually been filed.

Paul is expecting a return to boxing later this year, possibly against Brazilian boxing sensation Whindersson Nunes. He’s also previously entertained the idea of fighting MMA legend Anderson Silva in the ring.

As for Mayweather, he hasn’t communicated any serious interest in returning from retirement to compete in 2022. He seems content on promoting boxers around the sport, including Gervonta Davis.

What is your reaction to Logan Paul’s accusations?