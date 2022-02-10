Luis Peña Says He Has First Fight Booked Since UFC Release, Arrests

Luis Peña has announced he will fight again.

Peña competed on The Ultimate Fighter and had mixed results in the UFC as he went 5-3 with notable wins over Steven Peterson and Matt Wiman among others. However, in 2021, he was arrested three times for alleged domestic violence and others and was subsequently released from the UFC.

Now, Peña took to Instagram to reveal he has a fight booked that will see him compete for the first time since his release. He didn’t reveal what promotion he will be fighting for or who he will be facing.

“And like that we’re back, almost a year to the day of my last fight, I will make my return to competition and fight outside of America for the first time in my career as well. The opponent has been found, the contract has been signed, and the date is set huge thank you @rogerdkrahl and @alexdavismma for helping make this happen. #fromrussiawithlove,” Peña wrote on Instagram.

Following his arrests, the UFC released Luis Peña and said they wanted to see him get the help he needs. It’s uncertain what he has done since the release, but he is apparently ready to fight again.

“At this time, UFC believes Mr. Peña needs to deal with the health and legal issues in front of him, and consequently has informed Mr. Peña’s management that his promotional agreement has been terminated,” the UFC’s statement read.

Dana White also made it clear he had to release Peña after hearing and reading about what happened.

“This was a bad case,” UFC president Dana White said. “We knew that he had problems before that we were trying to help him with. And this is a pretty nasty one. I don’t know if you guys read the police report, but yeah. This one had to happen.”

Luis Peña is currently 9-3 as a pro and coming off a split decision win over Alexander Munoz last April.

Will you be watching Luis Peña’s return fight?