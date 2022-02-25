Green Responds To Makhachev’s Plans Of Trash-Talking During Fight

Islam Makhachev plans on chatting it up with Booby Green on the canvas at UFC Vegas 49.

Islam Makhachev will be headlining the upcoming UFC Vegas 49 card this weekend against Bobby Green. There has been a lot of talk about Makhachev and his position in the UFC lightweight rankings lately. On Saturday night, it will be Makhachev who plans on doing the talking once the two hit the mat.

“We’re gonna talk inside the cage. I’m gonna take him down, then tell him, ‘Hey, let’s go. Get up. Yeah, I’m gonna talk,” Makhachev explained during media day (MMA Junkie). “He gonna talk with me when we beginning, striking, but when I’m gonna take him down, I’m gonna ask him a couple questions.”

Makhachev is undefeated in his last nine fights. His last three wins all came by submission. He is excellent on the ground and is the protégé of one of the greatest wrestlers in UFC history, Khabib Nurmagomedov. And Makhachev shows just how much he’s learned whenever he is in the cage. Makhachev is often compared to Nurmagomedov in terms of fighting style, and Green also sees another resemblance.

Green Responds To Makhachev’s Plans

Bobby Green, Image Credit: Hans Gutknecht/Los Angeles Daily News

“I think that’s kinda dope. I think it’s dope,” Green said. “Say what you gotta say, brother. Nobody’s holding you back from your words. Say what you say. You are kinda stealing from your big brother Khabib. That was his shit. So you jockin’ his swag.”

Green is stepping into this fight with Makhachev on short notice. Makhachev’s original opponent, Beneil Dariush, was injured and Green decided to make the quick turnaround and fight. He last secure a win just 12 days ago when he defeated Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision at UFC 271. Green has been in the UFC since 2013 and has dealt with his fair share of wrestlers. He was never been submitted in his UFC career.

Do you think Makhachev’s takedown-and-talk strategy will have an effect on Bobby Green?