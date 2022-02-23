Maryna Moroz On Ex-Teammate Mariya Agapova: “This Girl Is Garbage”

Maryna Moroz is doubling down on her callout of ex-teammate, Mariya Agapova.

Moroz recently claimed Agapova struggled with jealousy and was a drug addict which is why she got kicked out of American Top Team. Along with that, Moroz claims Agapova was flirting with other fighters as well as trying to hurt them in purpose in training. However, Agapova was quick to deny those allegations and instead said she wanted to fight Moroz.

Now, the former teammates are set to face one another at UFC 272 on March 5 and ahead of the scrap, Moroz doubled down on the trash-talk of Agapova. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be headlined by a grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

“Before, I said she’s a dangerous person and it’s true. She used drugs, we have all the proof. Videos, screenshots, everything. And of course, I didn’t post it. I don’t need to. I don’t need my Instagram showing garbage,” Moroz said to CageSide Press. “This girl is garbage. I don’t want my Instagram looking like garbage. I show OnlyFans, beautiful pictures, but now I can show the journalists who is real and who is who. ‘Mashka’ is a person who is a liar, very dangerous. In interviews, she’s ‘Oh, I’m nice girl, I’m training,’” Moroz continued. “Of course, she trains, but she used drugs. She was crazy and dangerous saying she’d kill me and want to cut my face.”

Given the history between the two, this fight will be highly anticipated. Agapova called for it to happen and got her wish, as she said that she wanted to punish Moroz for her comments. She will get her chance to do so at UFC 272.

What do you make of Maryna Moroz’s trash talk about her former teammate in Mariya Agapova?