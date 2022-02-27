Masvidal Breaks Down “Nightmare” Hypothetical Match Against GSP

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is always ready for a scrap, as evidenced by his nickname “Gamebred.”

But he feels that one particular matchup above all others would’ve been a headache to prepare for.

Masvidal is set to face former friend and former American Top Team teammate Colby Covington in the UFC 272 headliner. It is one of the most anticipated fights of 2022 and a chance for both welterweights to get back into the title shot conversation.

Masvidal has lost back-to-back fights to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but remains one of the UFC’s biggest stars. His forward-pushing style to go along with his fight-ready personality has made him a household name in the Octagon.

Masvidal has faced some of the best fighters in UFC history, including Usman and former UFC champion Benson Henderson.

During a recent Q+A session on Rumble, Masvidal pointed to former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre as the toughest hypothetical matchup for him.

“GSP’s one of the best ever. He’s got that fu**ing amazing [ability where] he could wrestle, wrestle, wrestle, or he could strike, he actually had great boxing, you know, very technical. He didn’t have the most power but he would set it up beautifully and get you off your feet.

Georges St-Pierre, Photo Credit: Getty Images

“It’s one of those fights, it’s like a nightmare matchup for me but those are the fights that I wanted… Obviously, I’m going to put the money on me, I’m gonna be going for his chin the whole time with flying knees, hoping I get him to duck into something bad, you know, and make it into a war but GSP’s one of the best ever. I would have loved to be standing in front of the cage across that guy and just fu**ing giving it my all to take his a** out.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

St-Pierre retired following a split decision win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 but would return to win the middleweight title at UFC 217. He would go back into retirement but has hinted at a potential move to boxing in the future.

As Masvidal pointed out, St-Pierre’s legacy in the sport of MMA is unquestionable. He remains one of the most talked-about fighters in the history of the UFC and is one of the pioneers of the promotion’s rise in popularity.

How do you think Jorge Masvidal would’ve fared against Georges St-Pierre?