Masvidal Delivers Personalized Message To Covington Ahead Of Clash

Now less than a month away from the long-anticipated clash between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, “Gamebred” took a break from training to deliver a personal message to his former teammate.

At UFC 272, the talk between Covington and Masvidal will come to an end with the two ex-besties settling their differences with their fists and every functional limb. The pre-fight buildup for this contest had already been established long before the bout was announced, as the two outspoken personalities have been bickering back and forth since their falling out three years ago.

Recently, Masvidal showed that there is still plenty of room for fight promotion when he “exposed” Covington with a five-minute video intended to reveal his former buddy’s fraudulent ways. Now, back at the American Top Team gym where both men used to train together as teammates, Masvidal sent a personalized message to Covington

“At the homing temple, home to some real motherfuckers left and right. I’m not the only one here that’s a bad motherfucker. Many bad motherfuckers here. Bring out your bitch ass that got kicked out from here. Damn it. I know it hurts every time you see that shit. I know what a sensitive bitch you are and how you read comments and cry. I can’t imagine, every time you see this symbol (pans to ATT logo), it just hurts, man.

“Keep talking shit, though. I can’t wait, man. March 5 is getting closer, so is this knee to your temple. Not only am I gonna break your face in a very violent way, but the UFC’s gonna see you as such a liability that they’re gonna kick you out, bro. And you’re just gonna be back to Indian reservations where you can fight, maybe you can co-main event or some shit like that because I don’t even think you can main event after I’m done with you in any show.

“I’m gonna fuck you up, man. Keep talking that shit, though, man. March 5 can’t come close enough.”

Masvidal would then close with a remix of his buddy Yoel Romer’s famous “See you soon, boi” catchphrase:

“See you soon, bitch,” Masvidal concluded. “Never forget.”

Masvidal was sure to tag Covington to better ensure that his message arrives safely at his former roommate’s doorstep. Covington has been relatively quiet by his standards since this grudge match was announced, but you can expect that to change dramatically in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, one thing Covington does want Masvidal to know is that regardless of the support “Gamebred” may have from the ATT gym, it is he, not Masvidal, who Donald Trump will be rooting for.

While that has not been confirmed by Trump, one thing that has been confirmed is that this score between these two enemies will be settled on March 5. And there is one thing that Masvidal said that needs no confirmation and is a straight fact:

March 5 can’t come soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Jorge Masvidal’s message to Colby Covington?