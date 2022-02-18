ATT Owner Says Masvidal/Covington Beef Was Unfixable

The bad blood between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally be settled at UFC 272.

At this point, many people know about the feud between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. They were friends, training partners, and roommates. They used to train together at ATT, one of the most famous MMA gyms in the U.S. The gym is or was home to many top fighters from the UFC to Bellator and boxing. With that many high-quality athletes, there are bound to be some butting heads, however, the beef between Covington and Masvidal was unable to be reconciled.

The owner of ATT, Dan Lambert spoke about what led to Covington being asked to leave the gym when he spoke to MMA Junkie.

“Yeah, it got toxic. And it got to the point where it was affecting the gym,” Lambert said. “We’ve had lots of fighters in this gym over the past 25 years. We’ve had people that love each other, we’ve had people that don’t like each other. But we’ve always been able to separate that, keep some professionalism in the gym and not let it affect the team. And their situation, it just got to the point where it was affecting people inside the gym, and I couldn’t keep it under control. And at one point, we had to tell both of ’em to leave.”

Masvidal has continued to train at ATT while Covington has found his new home elsewhere. It seems the fact that Masvidal “won” the gym in their friendship divorce is the fuel that he is continuing to add to the trash talk fire. Masvidal recently uploaded a message to Covington bragging about the gym and how Covington got kicked out.

“We try to address situations immediately when we see ’em comin’. It’s one of our benefits for being around for a long time,” Lambert said. “We’ve dealt with a lot of the issues before and learned from things we did right and things we did wrong. This one just kinda—it just kept growing, and growing, and growing. And we tried to find solutions inside the gym to make it work, and we just weren’t successful in doing that. And it finally got to a point where it boiled over and we had to do something drastic. And at that point, we told both guys to leave the gym just ’cause it was out of control.”

Since his departure from ATT, Covington has been training at MMA Masters in Miami. He left ATT in May of 2020 and since then, has had two fights in the UFC with his new training camp: a win over Tyron Woodley in September 2020 and the recent loss to the champion Kamaru Usman in November of last year.

