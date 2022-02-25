Masvidal Says Fight Against Jake Paul Could Only Happen On The Streets

As of now, Jorge Masvidal has no plans to get in the ring with undefeated Youtube Star turned boxer, Jake Paul.

On March 5, MMA fans get to see what could be the grudge match of the year. Masvidal will take on rival and former American Top Team training partner Colby Covington.

The main event is hyped by pre-fight tension. And when Masvidal fights, there has to be a big check involved. And according to Masvidal, Paul does not have the lucrative pull to book a fight with him.

The #6 welterweight has fought many big names and made a lot of money in his 50-fight career. Unless the payout is massive, Masvidal considers a fight with Paul a waste of his time.

“I’ll fight him right now, you know, on my way to the gym. But I prepared my whole life to fight the best of the best. He’s not the best of the best… I’m not doing charity. You’re selling 70,000 PPVs, there’s nothing to talk about. He had a street team handing out free tickets at the event for people to go to the event…” said Masvidal in his interview with Audacy.

Both times, Masvidal predicted Woodley would defeat Paul. After beating him a second time, the Paul brother called out ” Gamebred” and his former opponent Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, Photo Credit: Chris O’Meara/Associated Press

Even then, Masvidal’s main argument for the rejection was that Paul simply cannot afford him. That being said, once Paul’s numbers go up, Masvidal claims he will gladly take on the Ohio-born boxer.

Jake has done a lot in the past months with remaining undefeated and promoting one of the most anticipated women’s boxing matches ever between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. Perhaps a more lucrative future is ahead and he will one day gain Masvidal’s attention to settle their conflict in the ring.

What are your thoughts on Jorge Masvidal not wanting to fight Jake Paul?