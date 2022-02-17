Jorge Masvidal Hopes For A Late Stoppage Against Covington At UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal is taking his grudge against Colby Covington as late into the fight as he can.

A grudge match between former friends and training partners turned bad is going down in the main event of UFC 272. Colby Covington will be taking on Jorge Masvidal for the possible number one contender spot in the welterweight division. There is no love lost between these two. They used to train together at ATT in Florida before having a falling out. Now, they get to settle the score inside the Octagon.

The lead-up to the fight so far has been filled with trash talk mostly coming from Masvidal’s end. He even recently teased his opponent about being removed from their gym. Through all the drama, it’s all business as usual for Masvidal, but he wouldn’t be upset to have extra time against Covington in the cage.

“It’s nothing personal. It’s business since I got into it,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie. “I knew the type of people I’d be getting myself involved (with). I knew the options that could happen and so forth and so forth. So it’s somebody I firmly don’t like at all whatsoever, and I’m hoping that the referee, on the way to pulling me off of him, slips on a banana peel and I get some extra shots and really change his life and his face structure.”

Masvidal is coming into this matchup having lost his last two, both to the champ, Kamaru Usman. Covington is in the same boat: His only two losses in the last few years have been to Usman as well.

Both of these men have proved that they are among the best at 170 pounds and both want another shot at the belt. They will be doing everything they can inside the Octagon to make sure they beat the other and capture that next chance at Usman, pummeling a nemesis is a bonus.

Who do you think takes home the victory at UFC 272, Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal?