Masvidal Disagrees With Trans Swimmer Competing Against Women

Jorge Masvidal thinks “it’s not fair” transgender Ivy League swimmer Lia Thomas is allowed to compete in the women’s division.

Recent controversy has stirred up from the dominant performances Lia Thomas puts on for the University of Pennsylvania. As Thomas used to swim for the university’s men’s team, the ongoing debate of transgender persons in sports has reignited.

Thomas broke several records and received several awards while swimming on the Quakers women’s team. And her achievements have come under heavy scrutiny.

Lia Thomas, Photo credit: Getty Images

There is a harsh spotlight beaming on the star transgender athlete. From news channels to the opinions of other athletes, Thomas is unable to swim without immense pressure.

There are many who disagree with transgender women in women’s sports. For example, Caitlyn Jenner also thinks it is “unfair” to allow transgender women in women’s sports.

And UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal shares that opinion. (h/t SportsKeeda)

“It’s such a no-brainer right? It’s not fair. It’s just not. Men should compete against men. If you don’t want to compete against men, it’s not fair to go and compete against women… I’m not trying to diss girls but it’s just different you know. Girls should compete against girls,” said Masvidal.

He not only disagrees with transwomen in women’s sports, but Masvidal also refuses to let his daughter compete in sports where it is allowed.

Masvidal has never been one to shy away from honesty. Colby Covington and Nate Diaz can surely attest to that.

But regardless of the existing members of an unsupportive audience, Thomas has a great future in the sport and at the school. She continues to prove that pressures outside of the pool have yet to diminish her athletic spirit.

Transgender Women In MMA

MMA is no stranger to the heavily debated topic, and Masvidal is not the only fighter opposed to it.

When transgender fighter Fallon Fox was competing, Ronda Rousey refused to fight her, and Joe Rogan was openly honest about his disapproval of her as a contender in the women’s league.

Fallon Fox, Photo Credit: Championship Fighting Alliance

Now that Fallon is retired, MMA newcomer and former member of the U.S. Army special forces transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin is the new face of trans women in MMA. And that has come with a lot of backlash.

Michael Bisping, Joe Rogan, Sean Strickland, and others have voiced their negative opinions about McLaughlin.

She won her first and only fight last September via submission. However, the win was met with a lot of anger and ridicule.

Alana McLaughlin, Photo Credit: Barcroft Images / Alana McLaughlin

As of now, it is unclear when she fights again.

The heated and controversial debate seems to thicken with every transgender athlete’s achievement.

Although not yet finished making strides, women in sports have come a long way. But the transgender community still has many roadblocks to face.

What are your thoughts on Jorge Masvidal’s opinion of Lia Thomas competing on UPenn’s women’s swim team?