Max Holloway Cleared To Resume Training, Asks To Be UFC 273 Backup

By Nicole Bosco
Max Holloway is ready to get himself back inside the UFC Octagon.

The former featherweight champion Max Holloway is on the mend. After suffering an injury that forced him out of a title shot at UFC 272, Holloway is now healed up and ready to get back to training, sources revealed the news to ESPN on Friday. According to the report, Holloway will be ready to fight in just a few weeks and would like to serve as the backup for the title fight scheduled between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Chang Sung Jung.

Holloway was originally the first choice to face off against Volkanovski for the title. The two were briefly linked to a fight at UFC 272 before Holloway was injured. “The Korean Zombie” was the man to step up and into the slot. The bout was then moved to UFC 273 after a welterweight matchup between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal was booked as the UFC 272 main event.

Holloway and Volkanovski have quite a history together. The two fought two back to back in 2019 and 2020. Holloway suffered losses both times they met. He is still the #1 contender and the likely choice to stand in next against whoever takes home the belt on April 9.

Volkanovski is undefeated in his UFC career and has not lost since 2013. He is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the 145-pound division. If he can get past Jung, a third go-around with Holloway should be on the docket. However, Jung is a tough opponent who is currently 3-1 in his last four.

UFC 273 is set to take place on April 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The featherweight title will serve as the main event with a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan as the co-main event.

Do you think Max Holloway will regain the featherweight title in 2022?

