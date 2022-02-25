Miesha Tate Reflects On ‘Crazy Journey’ Of Her Big Brother Win

Miesha Tate is the big winner of Celebrity Big Brother.

Things are going pretty well for Miesha Tate. She is back in the UFC, she has a fight booked, and she just won a huge prize on a reality show. Tate was among ten other celebrities as she battled through various competitions to be the remaining member of the Celebrity Big Brother household. As the big winner, Tate took home $250,000.

After her win, Tate sat down with ET Canada to discuss how she is feeling.

“I’m just trying to take it all in,” Tate explained. “I can’t believe that I did that, but I managed to get through that. What a crazy journey.”

Tate had to endure living in a house with strangers while competing with them to be the last one standing. During the course of the show, there were some surprises and times when Tate had to learn on the fly. She was taken aback by some of the goings-on.

“One thing I know as a fighter is that it’s very different when you’re in it, in the Octagon and you are fighting,” she said. “As opposed to watching it from the outside. I feel like I need to gain both perspectives. I think I was very naive in all of it, in the way I entered the game, the lack of preparedness on my part, and not really looking at things in a different light or big picture.”

Tate will now return to her MMA training and get ready for her upcoming bout scheduled against Lauren Murphy. That fight is set to go down on May 14.

