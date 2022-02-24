Miesha Tate Wins Celebrity Big Brother Reality TV Show

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate can now claim that she is now a champion of a major reality television show.

Tate was named the winner of Celebrity Big Brother, a Survivor-style show where various celebrities spend time in a house and compete in various competitions. Tate was considered the frontrunner after winning the opening Head of Household, the role who controls who gets evicted and kicked off the show.

Tate could be seen training MMA and exercising during the show as she gets ready for her return to the Octagon. She’ll return later this year at a May UFC Fight Night event in her flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy.

Tate would win a grand prize of $250,000 for winning this season of the show.

Tate’s last appearance on a reality television show came as a coach on Season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Ronda Rousey. The two bantamweight rivals would face off at the end of the season, with Rousey winning by submission.

Tate most recently lost to Ketlen Vieira back in November, her second fight back after returning from retirement. Upon her return to the cage, she earned a dominant win over Marion Reneau.

Who do you want to see Miesha Tate fight next?