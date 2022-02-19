Archives: Mike Perry Details Night Of Drinking With Jon Jones (2018)

Tonight, Mike Perry will compete at BKFC 2: Knucklemania against Julian Lane. If things go his way, he might hit the bars to celebrate after the event. In the following article, we get a glimpse into what it’s like to spend a night drinking with Mike Perry…and Jon Jones.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JUNE 26, 2018, 2:58 PM]

Headline: Mike Perry Details Night Of Drinking With Jon Jones

Author: Jon Fuentes

Mike Perry and Jon Jones aren’t just Jackson Wink teammates now, but it appears they’re drinking buddies as well.

Platinum has since relocated from Florida to the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based mixed martial arts (MMA) gym as he prepares for his UFC 226 pay-per-view (PPV) clash with Yancy Medeiros on July 7th. Jones took the liberty of showing his new teammate around town.

They wound up at a bowling alley where they had “like 100 shots of tequila” (via MMA Junkie):

“He kept buying drinks, man,” Perry said on the “JW Raw” podcast. “I feel like he was buying shots and would look at me, and I would take the shot, and then he’d be like (throwing back the drink).”

Jones and Perry would hit the town again the following night, but Bones declared that “We ain’t gotta go as hard as we did last night.”

“I was like, ‘OK,’” Perry said. “He bought me a shot of something, and I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll take this one. Don’t buy me another one.’

“He was buying drinks for all these people. It was like a big old shot. And I looked at him, and he’s holding his drink, and he’s putting it up to his mouth, and he tilts the cup a little bit. I see him do that, and I’m like, alright, he’s taking it.

“So I took it, and then he goes, ‘Ah, man, I’m not even gonna.’ And I was like, ‘Aw, dang, bro! You’re getting me messed up out here!’”

What do you think about Jones and Perry getting their drink on together in Albuquerque? Let us know below!