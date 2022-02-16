Former UFC Fighter Mike Swick Announces He’s Battling Cancer

On February 16, Mike Swick announced his battle with cancer on Instagram.

Mike Swick first graced the MMA cage in 1998. His exceptional debut was won by a round 1 rear-naked choke. From there, Swick continued to be a phenomenal contender in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

After taking a loss in his WEC debut, Swick showed up a few months later for redemption in his first UFC appearance. In only 20 seconds of the first round, he knocked out Alex Schoenauer.

Swick certainly lived up to the name. “Quick” finished eight fights inside of round 1, mostly by knockout. Out of his 15 wins, only four went to decision.

His last bout was in 2015 where he took his 6th professional loss in the octagon against Alex Garcia.

Two years later, Mike teased a matchup between him and UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes. The bout would have been both fighters’ return to the cage. A fight with Hughes was Swick’s dream during the prime of his career, but, unfortunately, the match never took off.

Now retired, Swick is the founder and owner of Boxing Boyz, a metaverse boxing platform. He also owns the MMA gym AKA Thailand. Additionally, he has served as the host and creator of the “Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast.”

On Wednesday, Swick spoke on Instagram about his cancer diagnosis and recovery.

“Anyway, for those wondering where I have been the last 5 weeks, I been battling Cancer in the toughest and most aggressive battle I have ever had. Started with a 48 hour water fast, then the first Chemo session with an additional 24 hour water fast, then a day of solid plant based organic food, followed by another chemo and fast, then plant based again, keeping this routine until the week was over. From then I kept Chemo every other day for the next 3 weeks while eating only plant based organic cancer killing foods daily.”

“I will get a scan and update in just over a week but I decided not to hide this. I want everyone to watch as I beat this BS and recover myself back to 100% with a full recovery. So stay tuned…”

Swick ensures everyone he is staying strong through recovery and will continue to keep fans up-to-date. Many left hopeful and encouraging comments to send positive vibes to the MMA veteran.

What’s your all-time favorite Mike Swick moment?