Report: Russian MMA Fighter Competes One Day After Being Shot

Kazakhstan MMA fighter Bagdat Dyusembaev was shot in the chest just hours before his scheduled fight and was still able to compete.

The incident happened on Wednesday at an MMA gym in Moscow, RU near where Dyusembaev was scheduled to fight in the co-main event of Hardcore Fighting Championships 22 on Thursday.

According to local news outlets, Dyusembaev was shot in the chest after getting into an altercation with a security guard outside of the gym. It’s unclear what led up to the altercation and what caused shots to be fired.

Dyusembaev was rushed to a local hospital shortly afterward but remarkably was still able to compete against his scheduled opponent Mikhail Avakyan, losing via TKO in the second round, according to Sherdog and Tapology. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the promotion.

Dyusembaev was looking to get his first professional win after falling to 0-2 in his young career. He has competed twice before in Hardcore FC and fights at middleweight.

Dyusembaev had also fought and lost in an exhibition against Danila Volkov via a unanimous decision at Hardcore FC 8 last September. He is still looking to get in the win column and remarkably was somehow able to fight after suffering a gunshot wound just hours earlier.

