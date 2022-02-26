Former MMA Fighter Josh Bitterman Is Running For Congress

Years after his amateur bout, Josh Bitterman is running a campaign to sit in Congress for Michigan’s 11th District.

In 2013, Bitterman won his first and only amateur bout. He fought at 185 pounds in the middleweight division.

Josh Bitterman and Adam Trombley, Photo Credit: WXC MMA

The match was finished in round 2 when Bitterman submitted his opponent, Adam Trombley, by rear-naked choke. The event was held at Warrior Extreme Cage Fighting 45, and it was the last time the MMA world would hear Bitterman’s name.

Now, at 41-years-old, his name is heard in politics.

The election is for the 11th District which includes four towns/cities in Michigan: Farmington Hills, Oak Park, Pontiac, and West Bloomfield Township. Bitterman plans to win the position from current seatholder U.S. Representative Haley Stevens.

Stevens won the election back in 2017 and ended the Republican influence that held the position for many years.

As a small business owner and native of West Bloomfield Township, Bitterman believes he has a strong chance to put Republicans back in the seat for the district.

Bitterman joins the ranks of other MMA fighters who have run or are currently running for Congress, including Royce White, who will run against Ilhan Omar for the Minnesota Congress seat.

What do you make of the growing list of MMA fighters entering politics?