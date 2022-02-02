GoFundMe Set Up To Help Retired MMA Fighter’s Lymphoma Treatment

In December, Dominic Tafuri was diagnosed with stage 4 Lymphoma cancer.

The former MMA fighter, now Lieutenant at the Essex County Department of Corrections in New Jersey, is also a father of three.

His family is going through a difficult time. With Tafuri’s disease and his wife’s recent job layoff, the family needs assistance with the cost of his medical treatments.

The treatment involves frequent overnight hospital stays and months of chemotherapy.

According to the GoFundMe page, it is possible the aggressive cancer will spread throughout his body. Other medical treatments are required at Sloan Memorial Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to prevent the Lymphoma from spreading to his brain and nervous system.

Tafuri is loved by his family and community. He remains strong and hopeful and continues to fight.

“Dominic is in good spirits and just finished his second round of chemo. We’re asking for many prayers, positivity, and any contributions you can give to help support him and his family through this difficult time,” said Ricky Targonski on the GoFundMe page, according to Tapinto.

Within two days, the campaign generated over $84,000, which brings him closer to the $100k goal. Clubs at the Cedar Grove High School are also collecting gift cards as donations.

In addition to his other accomplishments, Tafuri coached MMA to many aspiring fighters. A few left encouraging comments along with their donations on the GoFundMe page.

As a professional MMA fighter, Tafuri is undefeated. He competed from 2006 to 2007 and won all three of his fights by round 1 submissions.

Dominic Tafuri is a devoted father, husband, and outstanding member of his community. Any donations help support Dominic Tafuri winning his battle against cancer and remaining undefeated.

To support the Tafuri family, please donate here: https://gf.me/v/c/jwm8/tafuristrong