MMA Fighter Snaps Her Opponent’s Arm During Kimura Submission

Female MMA fighter Hannah Sharp ended up walking away with more than just a win during a recent Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament.

The sheer brutality of MMA was on full display as Sharp attempted a Kimura submission on her opponent at a Sub Spectrum competition. Sharp, out of Renzo Gracie Portland, dominated the entire 135-pound bracket of the tournament but also ended up dislocating one of her opponent’s elbows.

Watch the incident below.

Sharp has competed on Submission Underground before and is 1-2 on the professional grappling scene. She most recently fell to Ffion Davies at the IBJJF No-Gi World Championships last October.

The injury sustained by Sharp’s opponent is similar to that of Jerome Rivera during his fight against Brandon Royval at LFA 39. Rivera dislocated his elbow during a takedown attempt from Royval.

What is your reaction to the result of Hannah Sharp’s submission attempt?