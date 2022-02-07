MMA Fighter Arrested For Vehicular Assault & Six Other Charges

Former ONE Championship MMA fighter Roman Alvarez has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a man with his car this weekend in Tumon, Guam.

The Guam Daily Post was among the first to report the news of the incident.

The 27-year-old Alvarez was arrested for felony aggravated assault, reckless driving, and driving under the influence, among other charges. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon.

According to witnesses, a man was found bleeding and unconscious after being hit by a car driven by Alvarez in the early Sunday morning hours. Off-duty EMTs and medics responded to the scene and helped transport the man to the hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the assault and how Alvarez knew the victim. He is being held in the Department of Corrections in Tumon and will appear in a local court on Monday.

Alvarez was arrested in 2020 on domestic violence charges, according to local prison records. He last competed in MMA in 2019 at ONE – Reign of Valor, losing via second-round TKO to bantamweight Rui Chen. Alvarez has a 6-3 professional MMA record and hasn’t fought since his loss to Chen.

The investigation into Alvarez’s alleged incident is still ongoing.

What is your reaction to Roman Alvarez’s arrest?