MMA Fighter Faelly Vitoria Setting Up A Gun Raffle To Pay For Surgery

Newly signed Invicta FC strawweight Faelly Vitoria is holding a very unique fundraiser.

Faelly Vitoria has been waiting patiently to make her Invicta FC debut. The 20-year-old signed with Invicta back in 2020 as one of the hottest prospects in the sport. She was scheduled to make her debut shortly after her signing, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that back. Now with Invicta FC back up and running, Vitoria would like to get in the cage and fight, the only thing is she needs surgery.

Vitoria has a torn ACL in her knee that will require surgery. In order for her to pay for the operation, she is looking to raise money. The route to raise the funds is a creative one. She is working closely with her local police department to raffle off a gun.

“My teacher came up with the idea of asking for help, with a 30% cut of the amount if we sold 500 tickets,” Vitoria told Globo Esporte via Bloody Elbow. “The police chief was more generous and offered us a 50% cut if we sold a thousand tickets. We explained to them what kind of surgery it was,” Vitoria added. “My ACL is completely torn. There’s no other way but having the surgery.”

The local police force in her hometown of Macapa, Brazil are the ones helping her out. She is selling tickets for 10 reais each (1.94 United States Dollars) in order to raise the cost of the operation which is 4,000 reais (775 United States Dollars). Half the proceeds of the raffle will go to the police force.

In her MMA career so far, Vitoria is undefeated in four professional fights. She fought for a few local Brazilian promotions. Her last win was in December of 2019.

The prize being raffled off is a G2C Tauros handgun provided by the police force.

What do you think of this type of raffle?