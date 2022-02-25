Gegard Mousasi Would Be Open To A Boxing Match With Anderson Silva

Gegard Mousasi could be the next MMA fighter to move to boxing.

Gegard Mousasi has had a long and successful MMA career. From the UFC to now in Bellator, Mousasi isn’t closing the door on new opportunities. He is getting ready for his Bellator middleweight title defense against Austin Vanderford. That fight will go down at Bellator 275 this Friday night.

During a Q and A with the media prior to the event, Mousasi explained how he would like to try out boxing. He also has a very big name in mind if he does.

“We were aiming for Anderson Silva because of Showtime and boxing and he was boxing,” Mousasi told the media via MMA Junkie. “I wanted to do something different, but I don’t know. I want to do it, but it is up to them. Boxing because MMA [he] is a bit too old. Boxing he is doing well, he beat a former champ I think. And I think it is something different. Or they give me another fighter, a boxing fighter, but I think Anderson is a bigger name.”

Silva was a longtime UFC champion. He is known in some circles as the greatest fighter of all time. With a reputation like that, he is bound to be the target for many other fighters, no matter the sport.

After his UFC career came to a close, Silva decided to make his way to the squared circle. He has had four professional boxing fights so far, winning three of them, including most recently going 2-0 in 2021, with an upset win over Julio César Chávez Jr. and defeating fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz. Silva is showing that he still has the skill and drive to continue fighting, even if it is in another manner.

Although both Silva and Mousasi spent the majority of their careers in the UFC at the same time, in the same division, they never fought each other. They do have some former opponents in common, so it would be interesting to see who would get the win between them.

Taking the opportunity to fight in the boxing ring seems fashionable at this point. Lately, a few former MMA fighters have been taking their talents to the ring in order to continue their careers and make some money. Silva is still a draw and having him face any other MMA fighter would be entertaining, especially if it is the current Bellator middleweight champion.

Would you like to see a boxing match between Anderson Silva and Gegard Mousasi?