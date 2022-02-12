Archives: Diaz Curses Out Poirier & Points Out Double Standard (2021)

The following article was published on this day one year ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

Headline: Nate Diaz Curses Out Poirier & Points Out Rematch Double Standard

Nate Diaz was not happy to read the news about the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor being targeted for this summer.

Earlier today, UFC President Dana White revealed that the UFC is targeting Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 for the summer. One of the reasons behind this move is because White confirmed what the public already knew: both Poirier and McGregor are on board with fighting one another again. Nate Diaz got wind of the big news and laid into Dustin Poirier in vintage Diaz fashion:

“Don’t forget who started this G shit. The real uncrowned King. No rematches ever given. Dustin you do what your told by your daddy’s u lil bitch 👊🏼,” Diaz posted on Instagram.

Nate Diaz Points Out Double Standard In UFC Rematches

Dustin Poirier would reply to Nate Diaz’s remarks in the comments section, writing “You lost the rematch Nathan. 1 was given lol.”

Unbeknownst to Poirier, his response supports a point that Diaz made earlier this week in an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. Diaz argued that there is a double standard between himself and Conor McGregor, with the Stockton bad boy pointing out that McGregor is granted rematches seemingly upon request after suffering a loss while he has never received the same courtesy.

“What I’m trippin’ off of, too, is the rematch shit,” Diaz began. “Like, they always try to roast my record, too. I got 11 losses. And they want to talk about how I got all these losses, right? And I tried to rematch all those losses. Never would they even consider or talk about it. Like, ‘Don’t even ask. You lost.’ And 95% are all decision losses that were hard-way lost. Most of them I won. So why was it so out of the question for me to have a rematch with somebody?

McGregor vs. Diaz 2 At UFC 202. Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

“But this guy gets finished by me, he gets a rematch. He gets finished by Khabib, they build up the whole fight (with) Dustin Poirier for a rematch for him and Khabib,” Diaz continued. “And then, he lost to him, and now they’re talking about rematch. This guy just gets rematches? That’s crazy.”

For his next fight, it wasn’t a rematch that Diaz was after. He called out Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira, only to get shunned by both. Diaz did receive a callout from Leon Edwards today, but Diaz claims not to know who he is.

